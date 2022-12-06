IJK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.34, changing hands as low as $69.40 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IJK's low point in its 52 week range is $61.44 per share, with $85.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.76.

