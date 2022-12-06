IJK Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $70.34, changing hands as low as $69.40 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IJK's low point in its 52 week range is $61.44 per share, with $85.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.76.
Also see: UHS Videos
Amazon.com Stock Split History
STON market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.