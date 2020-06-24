IJK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Markets
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $219.59, changing hands as low as $215.43 per share. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IJK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IJK's low point in its 52 week range is $145.46 per share, with $248.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $218.26.

