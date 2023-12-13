IHI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (Symbol: IHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $52.27, changing hands as high as $52.70 per share. iShares U.S. Medical Devices shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IHI's low point in its 52 week range is $43.96 per share, with $57.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.55.

