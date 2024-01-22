IGT Extends Contract With Virginia Lottery

(RTTNews) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT), a gaming and sports betting company, on Monday announced that its unit IGT Global Solutions Corp. has extended its contract by three years with Virginia Lottery.

The sports betting company will provide Virginia Lottery with an upgraded lottery central system, communications network, new point-of-sale hardware, and exciting gameplay features. It is set to go live by October 2025.

As per the terms of the agreement, Virginia Lottery's central retail system will be upgraded to IGT's latest version of Aurora, part of IGT's OMNIA lottery solution. It will also replace 5,500 retailer terminals with its Retailer Pro S2, helping Lottery to add new features across multiple point-of-sale terminals simultaneously.

The extension will run through October 2033.

On Friday, IGT shares closed at $26, down 1.07% on the New York Stock Exchange.

