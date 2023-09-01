Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 4,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.0% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares UltraShort Silver, which lost 600,000 of its units, representing a 38.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IGSB, ZSL: Big ETF Outflows

