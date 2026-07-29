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IGM Financial Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

July 29, 2026 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$261.452 million, or C$1.12 per share. This compares with C$246.709 million, or C$1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IGM Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$330.0 million or C$1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to C$1.067 billion from C$892.720 million last year.

IGM Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$261.452 Mln. vs. C$246.709 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.12 vs. C$1.04 last year. -Revenue: C$1.067 Bln vs. C$892.720 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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