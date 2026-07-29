IGM Financial Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$261.452 million, or C$1.12 per share. This compares with C$246.709 million, or C$1.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IGM Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$330.0 million or C$1.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to C$1.067 billion from C$892.720 million last year.

IGM Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$261.452 Mln. vs. C$246.709 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.12 vs. C$1.04 last year. -Revenue: C$1.067 Bln vs. C$892.720 Mln last year.

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