IGM Financial (IGIFF) Declares $0.56 Dividend

IGM Financial said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.56 per share ($2.25 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.56 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.41%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGM Financial. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGIFF is 0.13%, an increase of 2.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 6,027K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.02% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for IGM Financial is 34.77. The forecasts range from a low of 28.64 to a high of $38.18. The average price target represents an increase of 30.02% from its latest reported closing price of 26.74.

The projected annual revenue for IGM Financial is 3,356MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 1,348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,263K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIFF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIFF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 624K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIFF by 3.51% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIFF by 7.57% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 217K shares. No change in the last quarter.

