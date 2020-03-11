IGIB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.79, changing hands as low as $56.70 per share. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGIB's low point in its 52 week range is $54.12 per share, with $60.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.94.

