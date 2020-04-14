IGIB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGIB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $57.61, changing hands as high as $57.78 per share. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGIB's low point in its 52 week range is $50.11 per share, with $60.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.55.

