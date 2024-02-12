IGE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (Symbol: IGE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.06, changing hands as high as $40.08 per share. iShares North American Natural Resources shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGE's low point in its 52 week range is $35.79 per share, with $43.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.96.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.