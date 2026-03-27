IGC Pharma (IGC) Price Target Increased by 10.34% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for IGC Pharma (NYSEAM:IGC) has been revised to $4.08 / share. This is an increase of 10.34% from the prior estimate of $3.70 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,466.82% from the latest reported closing price of $0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGC Pharma. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 21.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGC is 0.00%, an increase of 245.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.89% to 4,850K shares. The put/call ratio of IGC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 920K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,219K shares , representing a decrease of 32.55%.

Geode Capital Management holds 860K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGC by 34.09% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 278K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares , representing a decrease of 126.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGC by 73.88% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 155K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 90.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGC by 657.49% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 113K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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