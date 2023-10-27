News & Insights

Markets
IEUR

IEUR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

October 27, 2023 — 04:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (Symbol: IEUR) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $47.11 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of iShares Core MSCI Europe, the RSI reading has hit 29.9 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 27.1. A bullish investor could look at IEUR's 29.9 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IEUR's low point in its 52 week range is $41.63 per share, with $54.815 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.17. iShares Core MSCI Europe shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day.

iShares Core MSCI Europe 1 Year Performance Chart

Click here to find out what 9 other oversold dividend stocks you need to know about »

Also see:
 AMT market cap history
 OUT Dividend History
 IBMM Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IEUR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.