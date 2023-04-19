Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, where 16,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.3% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF, which lost 550,000 of its units, representing a 25.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of ONEO, in morning trading today Marathon Petroleum is down about 1.4%, and Steel Dynamics is lower by about 2%.

VIDEO: IEF, ONEO: Big ETF Outflows

