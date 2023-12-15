Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, where 14,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the FSLD ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IEF, FSLD: Big ETF Outflows

