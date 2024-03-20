News & Insights

Idorsia: FDA Approves TRYVIO

March 20, 2024 — 02:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Idorsia Ltd announced the FDA has approved TRYVIO for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs, to lower blood pressure in adult patients who are not adequately controlled on other drugs. The company plans to make TRYVIO available to the millions of patients in the US who are not controlled on other drugs in the second half of 2024.

Idorsia noted that TRYVIO is the first oral anti-hypertensive therapy which works via a new therapeutic pathway to be approved in almost 40 years. TRYVIO is available only through a restricted program under a REMS called the TRYVIO REMS.

