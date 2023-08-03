IDLV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (Symbol: IDLV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.14, changing hands as low as $27.07 per share. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDLV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDLV's low point in its 52 week range is $23.59 per share, with $28.935 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.07.

