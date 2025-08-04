IDEXX Laboratories Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $293.99 million, or $3.63 per share. This compares with $203.30 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IDEXX Laboratories Inc reported adjusted earnings of $3.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.6% to $1.109 billion from $1.003 billion last year.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $293.99 Mln. vs. $203.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.63 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $1.109 Bln vs. $1.003 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.40 - $12.76 Full year revenue guidance: $4,205 - $4,280 Mln

