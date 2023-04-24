News & Insights

IDEAYA Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 Data For Darovasertib, Crizotinib Combination

(RTTNews) - IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (IDYA) reported further interim results from its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating darovasertib and crizotinib combination in metastatic uveal melanoma patients. The trial confirmed overall response rate of 45%, disease control rate of 90% and median PFS of approximately 7 months in 20 evaluable First-Line metastatic uveal melanoma patients.

IDEAYA is targeting to initiate a potential registration-enabling Phase 2/3 clinical trial in second quarter 2023 in first-line HLA-A2 negative MUM patients. The company said the Phase 2/3 clinical trial design incorporates guidance and feedback from the FDA following a recent Type C meeting.

IDEAYA stated that it had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $373 million as of December 31, 2022, which it currently projects will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into 2026.

