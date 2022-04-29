IDA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Idacorp Inc (Symbol: IDA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.65, changing hands as low as $107.41 per share. Idacorp Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IDA's low point in its 52 week range is $95.26 per share, with $118.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.80.

