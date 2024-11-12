ICZOOM Group Inc. Utilizes Nasdaq Exemptions

ICZOOM Group, Inc. Class A (IZM) has released an update.

ICZOOM Group Inc., a foreign private issuer based in China, has clarified its corporate governance practices, opting for certain exemptions allowed for companies from the Cayman Islands under Nasdaq rules. This decision allows ICZOOM to bypass several Nasdaq requirements typically necessary for U.S. companies, ensuring compliance with their home country’s regulations. Such exemptions include not holding an annual meeting of shareholders within a year and not requiring shareholder approval for certain stock issuances.

