Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, where 6,300,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of ICLN, in morning trading today First Solar is off about 3.4%, and Enphase Energy is lower by about 3.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the DIREXION DAILY 20-YEAR TREASURY BEAR 3X, which lost 2,600,000 of its units, representing a 38.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: ICLN, TMV: Big ETF Outflows

