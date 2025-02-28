ICFI's Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4

ICF International, Inc. ICFI reported impressive fourth-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Quarterly earnings per share of $1.87 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and gained 11.3% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $496.3 million topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and increased 3.8% year over year.

ICF International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ICF International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ICF International, Inc. Quote

The company’s shares have declined 35.4% in the trailing 12 months, underperforming the 25.1% fall of its industry.

ICFI’s Segmental Revenues

Revenues from government clients decreased 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $363.1 million, below our estimate of $375.2 million. The U.S. state and local government revenues of $75.5 million, representing 15.2% of total revenues, lagged our prediction of $78 million and declined 1.1% year over year.

International government revenues reached $30.0 million, representing 6% of the total revenues, beating our anticipated $23.4 million. It increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

U.S. federal government revenues of $257.7 million contributed 51.9% to the total revenues, lagged our estimate of $273.9 million, but increased 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Commercial revenues, representing 26.8% of the total revenues, amounted to $133.2 million, outpacing our expectation of $119 million, up 21.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Operating Performance of ICFI

Adjusted EBITDA rose 6% year over year to 58.2 million. The current adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.2% increased 30 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

ICFI’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ICF International exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $5 billion compared with $6.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $4.1 billion, down from $4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

ICFI generated $172 million in cash from operating activities. CapEx was $76.4 million.

2025 Guidance by ICFI

For the first quarter of 2025, ICFI expects revenues in the band of $480- $500 million. The midpoint ($490 million) of the revised guided range is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531 million.

GAAP EPS is anticipated between $1.35 and $1.45 per share and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $1.70-$1.80 per share, similar to results in the first quarter of 2024. The midpoint ($1.75) of the revised guided range is slightly below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.89 per share.

Currently, ICF International carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, as earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.