ICF vs. VNQI: Which Real Estate ETF Is Setup for Better Returns in 2026 and Beyond?

Key Points

The iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF offers a concentrated portfolio of 30 domestic holdings while the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF provides international diversification.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF features a lower expense ratio and a significantly higher dividend yield compared to the iShares fund.

The iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has delivered superior returns over the trailing one-year period.

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Investors evaluating iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) and Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) must choose between a concentrated domestic strategy and a broadly diversified, lower-cost international portfolio.

Both funds target the real estate sector but provide distinct geographical exposure. The iShares fund focuses exclusively on large-cap U.S. real estate investment trusts. In contrast, the Vanguard fund tracks the S&P Global ex-U.S. Property Index, providing comprehensive exposure to international property markets outside the United States.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VNQI ICF Issuer Vanguard iShares Share price $44.85 (as of 2026-06-30) $67.63 (as of 2026-06-30) Expense ratio 0.12% 0.32% 1-yr return (as of 2026-06-30) 1.80% 13.50% Dividend yield 4.80% 2.50% Beta 0.92 1.0 AUM $3.8 billion $2.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

VNQI is the more cost-effective option for investors, with an expense ratio of 0.12%, which is 0.20 percentage points lower than ICF’s fee. The Vanguard fund also provides a higher dividend yield, offering a payout 2.35 percentage points above its iShares counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VNQI ICF Max drawdown (5 yr) (34.90%) (34.70%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $943 $1,173

What's inside

The iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF holds a lean portfolio of 30 positions, making it a highly concentrated play on the U.S. real estate market. Its largest positions include Welltower at 8.22%, Equinix Reit at 7.83%, and Prologis Reit at 7.69%. The fund was launched in 2001. The iShares fund has paid $1.66 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, at its recent share price of roughly $68, works out to a 2.50% yield.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF diversifies its holdings across 682 positions, with a heavy sector concentration in real estate at 90.00% and in financial services at 4.00%. Its largest positions include Goodman Group at 4.29%, Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. at 2.84%, and Mitsui Fudosan Co. Ltd. at 2.46%. The fund was launched in 2010. The Vanguard fund has paid $2.16 per share over the trailing 12 months, which, at its recent ~$45 share price, works out to a 4.80% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Which ETF offers better return potential?

Investors face a clear difference between these two funds. The iShares (ICF) offers exposure to quality U.S.-based REITs, which have outperformed the Vanguard (VNQI) fund’s focus on international REITs over the past year.

While investors should never base their investment decision purely on past performance, there is a good reason why ICF is outperforming: artificial intelligence (AI). ICF holds leading REITs with investments in data center properties, which are participating in the AI infrastructure build-out. VNQI, by comparison, focuses mostly on traditional real estate plays.

VNQI offers the advantage of geographic diversification and a lower expense ratio. Its higher dividend yield may also suggest its holdings are undervalued, especially if interest rates drop.

But ICF’s exposure to the AI opportunity may lead to higher total returns over the long term, making it a more rewarding investment.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Equinix and Prologis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.