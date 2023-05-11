Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit (IEP) Declares $2.00 Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.00 per share ($8.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 24.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.68%, the lowest has been 8.75%, and the highest has been 22.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -3.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 193 funds or institutions reporting positions in Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IEP is 0.48%, a decrease of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 305,814K shares. The put/call ratio of IEP is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 121.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit is 71.40. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 121.60% from its latest reported closing price of 32.22.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Icahn Enterprises L P - Unit is 10,922MM, a decrease of 14.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 299,998K shares representing 84.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288,556K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 447K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 17.51% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 289K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 51.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 106.79% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 278K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 63.58% over the last quarter.

DIV - Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF holds 271K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IEP by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Icahn Enterprises L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in eight primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.