IBTD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the IBTD ETF (Symbol: IBTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.74, changing hands as low as $24.71 per share. IBTD shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBTD's low point in its 52 week range is $24.65 per share, with $24.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.71.

