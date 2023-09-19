IBM's Solution Streamlines FDA Regulation for Enterprises

International Business Machines Corporation IBM has joined forces with iFoodDS, a prominent traceability and food safety solution provider, to introduce iFoodDS Trace Exchange with IBM Food Trust. The software solution is designed to help enterprises match the FDA’s Food Traceability regulations under FSMA 204(d). Its robust traceability and compliance management capabilities can support the requirements of the industry’s largest enterprises and suppliers of all sizes.



The FDA regulations aim to fulfill several objectives. By tracking the food products throughout the supply chain, authorities can swiftly identify a specific lot of contaminated food and prevent further distribution and consumption. These food safety regulations suggest that enterprises in the supply chain, including manufacturers, processing units and distributors, need to abide by certain record-keeping and data-sharing requirements. This will establish comprehensive traceability in the food supply chain ecosystem.



The newly developed solution, integrated with the IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite, effectively addresses these concerns. The AI-powered cloud-native suite facilitates automation and optimization of the supply chain network, offering actionable insights and end-to-end visibility. It mitigates resolution time for supply disruptions and allows better inventory management. The robust features ensure smooth interoperability of traceability systems and enable seamless data sharing through the IBM Food Trust network.



The iFoodDS Trace Exchanges offer FSMA 204 compliance expertise with data capture applications and methods that cater to FSMA 204 requirements. The instant trace back and trace forward feature promotes transparency across the supply chain and boosts consumer trust. The seamless onboarding feature enables enterprises to expand their supplier network with ease. It also offers a complete overview of supplier compliance through a single window. This provides information related to supplier documentation and food safety practices and ensures all suppliers adhere to the traceability program.



These advanced features empower organizations to go beyond just fulfilling FSMA 204 regulations. It strengthens the collaboration between the trading partners and adds value to all participants throughout the supply chain. The solution will provide a significant completive edge, establishing a robust supply chain network. As the deadline for FSMA 204 compliance, Jan 20, 2026, approaches, the demand for traceability solutions is rising. With iFoodDS Trace Exchange, IBM is aiming to capitalize on this opportunity and foster business expansion.



IBM is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. The company’s growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing and security in the long haul. The combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability.



The stock has gained 14.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 10.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IBM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

