IBM (IBM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM) closed at $205.32, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the technology and consulting company had gained 7.41% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of IBM in its upcoming release. On that day, IBM is projected to report earnings of $2.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.12 billion, up 2.5% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.10 per share and a revenue of $63.25 billion, signifying shifts of +4.99% and +2.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for IBM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. As of now, IBM holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, IBM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.67.

One should further note that IBM currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.53. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computer - Integrated Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.68 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.