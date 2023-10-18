IBKR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: IBKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $83.31, changing hands as low as $81.22 per share. Interactive Brokers Group Inc - Class A shares are currently trading off about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBKR's low point in its 52 week range is $68.23 per share, with $95.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.99.

