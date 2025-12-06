iBio (IBIO) Price Target Increased by 14.56% to 4.81

The average one-year price target for iBio (NasdaqCM:IBIO) has been revised to $4.81 / share. This is an increase of 14.56% from the prior estimate of $4.20 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.62 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 301.20% from the latest reported closing price of $1.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in iBio. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBIO is 0.01%, an increase of 48.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.25% to 3,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 1,056K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,539K shares , representing a decrease of 45.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBIO by 47.54% over the last quarter.

Ikarian Capital holds 617K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 600K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBIO by 41.32% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 482K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company.

Opaleye Management holds 375K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 177K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares , representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBIO by 9.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.