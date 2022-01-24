IAT Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (Symbol: IAT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.55, changing hands as low as $59.82 per share. iShares U.S. Regional Banks shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IAT's low point in its 52 week range is $45.8999 per share, with $69.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.70.

