IAGG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (Symbol: IAGG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.19, changing hands as low as $49.16 per share. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IAGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IAGG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.69 per share, with $51.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.20.
