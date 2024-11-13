News & Insights

i Cubed Systems Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

November 13, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

i Cubed Systems.Inc. (JP:4495) has released an update.

i Cubed Systems, Inc. reported significant growth in their financial performance for the three months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 29.7% and profits attributable to owners increasing by 58.8%. The company has maintained a strong equity ratio of 75.9% as of the end of September, indicating a robust financial position. Investors may find the company’s upward trend in earnings and stable financial health promising for future growth.

