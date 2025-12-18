I Asked Gemini What To Avoid Buying Until the Holidays End — Here’s What It Said

When it comes to holiday shopping, timing can make or break your budget. So I asked Gemini what people should avoid purchasing until after the holidays. The answer was surprisingly practical and could save you a lot of money if you’re patient. Here are categories Gemini says you should wait to shop for until after Dec. 26, when prices drop and clearance season officially begins.

Holiday Decorations and Seasonal Items

The best time to stock up on holiday decor and seasonal items is right after Christmas or early January. You can save money because most retailers slash prices on artificial trees, ornaments, lights, wrapping paper, ribbons and anything with holiday packaging. Discounts of 50% to 75% off are common as retailers do clearance.

Toys and Gift Sets

Toys and prepackaged gift sets are heavily marketed before Christmas. But once the holiday rush is over, anything that didn’t sell goes into clearance. January is the perfect time to score kids’ toys and beauty sets.

Holiday-Themed Cleaning Supplies and Candles

Those pine-scented cleaners and sugar-cookie candles? They’re often heavily discounted once December ends because the packaging is seasonal and demand disappears overnight. If you like festive scents year-round, post-holiday clearance is when you’ll save the most.

High-End TVs

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have huge discounts on electronics. But the best deals on top-tier TVs often appear in late January leading up to the Super Bowl, as retailers try to capitalize on viewing party upgrades.

Gaming Consoles and Video Games

While bundles are popular for gifts, standalone consoles and games often see better sales in January and February once the holiday rush is over.

Digital Cameras and Gadgets

You’re better off buying cameras and small gadgets after the New Year when retailers are clearing out inventory to prepare for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) announcements in January.

Bedding and Linens

January is the month for “White Sales,” which offer the deepest discounts on bedding and linens. If you plan to refresh your bedroom, the deepest discounts arrive right after New Year when these sales begin.

Exercise Equipment and Workout Gear

Prices on items like treadmills, yoga mats and activewear often drop in January and February after the initial New Year’s resolution demand spike fades.

Winter Apparel and Outerwear

Retailers begin clearing out heavy coats, sweaters and boots in January to make room for spring collections. Waiting just a few weeks can mean big savings on quality winter clothing.

Fine Jewelry

Jewelry prices peak in December, when demand is highest. For better deals, skip the holiday season and wait until the summer retail slump, when discounts are more generous.

