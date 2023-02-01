HYT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI (Symbol: HYT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.37, changing hands as high as $9.40 per share. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund VI shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HYT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.125 per share, with $11.3005 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.35.
