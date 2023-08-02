HYG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: HYG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.56, changing hands as low as $74.28 per share. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HYG's low point in its 52 week range is $70.40 per share, with $79.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.