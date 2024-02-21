Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, where 14,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF, which lost 150,000 of its units, representing a 30.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of GBLD, in morning trading today Alexandria Real Estate Equities is up about 1.4%, and Boston Properties is relatively unchanged.

VIDEO: HYG, GBLD: Big ETF Outflows

