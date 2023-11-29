HYD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the High Yield Muni ETF (Symbol: HYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.49, changing hands as high as $50.58 per share. High Yield Muni shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HYD's low point in its 52 week range is $47.375 per share, with $52.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.46.
