HYBE Q2 Earnings Jumps; Shares Fall 9%

(RTTNews) - HYBE Co., Ltd. (352820.KS), a South Korean entertainment and lifestyle company, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company increased to KRW 102.3 billion from KRW 18 billion in the previous year.

Operating income rose to KRW 170.9 billion from KRW 65.9 billion in the prior year.

Sales increased to KRW 1.45 trillion from KRW 705.7 billion in the previous year.

HYBE Co. is currently trading 9.11% lesser at KRW 204,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

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