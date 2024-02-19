Hyatt Hotels (H) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Hyatt Hotels said on February 15, 2024 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of February 27, 2024 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2024 will receive the payment on March 12, 2024.

At the current share price of $132.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.45%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.94%, the lowest has been 0.45%, and the highest has been 1.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=104).

The current dividend yield is 1.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 743 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyatt Hotels. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 6.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to H is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 63,664K shares. The put/call ratio of H is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.57% Upside

As of January 18, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hyatt Hotels is 133.59. The forecasts range from a low of 112.11 to a high of $159.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.57% from its latest reported closing price of 132.83.

The projected annual revenue for Hyatt Hotels is 6,715MM, an increase of 86.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 5,405K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,327K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in H by 14.33% over the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 3,325K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,046K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,046K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 82.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,547K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares, representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 85.62% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,405K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares, representing an increase of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in H by 35.84% over the last quarter.

Hyatt Hotels Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company offering 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2020, the Company's portfolio included more than 950 hotel, all-inclusive, and wellness resort properties in 67 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, lease, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, and vacation ownership properties, including under the Park Hyatt®,Miraval®,Grand Hyatt®,Alila®,Andaz®,The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®,Destination®,Hyatt Regency®,Hyatt®,Hyatt Ziva™,Hyatt Zilara™,Thompson Hotels®,Hyatt Centric®,Caption by Hyatt,Joie de Vivre®,Hyatt House®,Hyatt Place®,tommie™,UrCove,andHyatt Residence Club® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members.

