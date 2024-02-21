Huntsman Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Huntsman Corp. (HUN):

Earnings: -$71 million in Q4 vs. -$91 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.41 in Q4 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$36 million or -$0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.17 per share Revenue: $1.40 billion in Q4 vs. $1.65 billion in the same period last year.

