Humanforce’s Takeover Bid for LiveHire Shares

November 25, 2024 — 08:42 pm EST

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd has launched an on-market takeover bid for all shares of LiveHire Limited, offering shareholders $0.045 per share. The offer, which will be open from December 10, 2024, to January 10, 2025, aims to acquire full ownership of LiveHire, enticing investors with a straightforward cash incentive. This move reflects Humanforce’s strategic expansion plans in the market.

