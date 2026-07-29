Humana Inc Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $694 million, or $5.73 per share. This compares with $545 million, or $4.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.248 billion or $7.61 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.2% to $40.888 billion from $32.388 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $694 Mln. vs. $545 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.73 vs. $4.51 last year. -Revenue: $40.888 Bln vs. $32.388 Bln last year.

FY 2026 Earnings Guidance: Adjusted EPS guidance of at least $9.00.

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