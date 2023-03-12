Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties said on March 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 17, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 20, 2023 will receive the payment on March 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.21%, the lowest has been 2.65%, and the highest has been 10.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.89 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 4.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -4.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.05% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hudson Pacific Properties is $10.52. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 32.05% from its latest reported closing price of $7.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hudson Pacific Properties is $1,075MM, an increase of 4.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hudson Pacific Properties. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HPP is 0.10%, a decrease of 18.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 158,467K shares. The put/call ratio of HPP is 6.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 10,405K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,504K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,400K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 18.27% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,561K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,935K shares, representing a decrease of 5.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 16.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,371K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HPP by 9.46% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,320K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 20 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.