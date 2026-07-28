Markets
HUBB

Hubbell Earnings Decline In Q2; Raises FY26

July 28, 2026 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBB), an industrial manufacturer, on Tuesday reported a decline in net income for the second quarter compared with the previous year. The company also raised its full year 2026 outlook.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to the company declined to $240.4 million from $244.2 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $4.52 versus $4.56 last year.

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders increased to $293.3 million from $263.8 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $5.52 versus $4.93 last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $416 million from $384.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Operating income jumped to $348.6 million from $336.3 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $1.71 billion from $1.49 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full year 2026 sales growth of 16-18%, including organic sales growth of 9-11%.

The company expects full year 2026 earnings per share in the range of $17.25 to $17.55 and adjusted earnings per share in the range of $20.25 to $20.55.

In the pre-market trading, Hubbell is 1.58% higher at $505.90 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.