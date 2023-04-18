HSBC Upgrades NVIDIA (NVDA)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, HSBC upgraded their outlook for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from Reduce to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is $279.67. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.57% from its latest reported closing price of $270.02.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is $30,001MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.40.

NVIDIA Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $270.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.19%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 0.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CX Institutional holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 43.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 85.88% over the last quarter.

Long Run Wealth Advisors holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Diversified Income Plus Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 12.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 6.97% over the last quarter.

WoodTrust Financial holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

ILCG - iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF holds 214K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 28.78% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4547 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 229 owner(s) or 5.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 1.00%, an increase of 6.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 1,788,660K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

