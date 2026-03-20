HSBC Upgrades BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (BP)

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BP) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.04% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt is $39.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.28 to a high of $50.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.04% from its latest reported closing price of $44.78 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt is 246,220MM, an increase of 31.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,204 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP p.l.c. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.16%, an increase of 38.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 340,362K shares. The put/call ratio of BP is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 66,432K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,483K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Caxton Associates Llp holds 10,410K shares.

Acadian Asset Management holds 10,378K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,212K shares , representing an increase of 59.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 133.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 9,814K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,274K shares , representing an increase of 36.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,044K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,180K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 87.94% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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