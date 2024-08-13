H&R Block (HRB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

H&R Block, Inc. HRB is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 15, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the surprise being 10.3%, on average.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

H&R Block, Inc. price-eps-surprise | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1 billion, indicating a marginal increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is expected to have benefited from improvements in net average charge (NAC) in assisted and DIY tax preparation services and products.

Anticipated upward movement in DIY is likely to have been driven by growth in paid clients and NAC. A price increase, coupled with a mix shift among clients, is anticipated to have contributed toward revenue growth in the assisted tax preparation services and products.

Overall, HRB is expected to have continued progressing with Block Horizons 2025 — a five-year strategy focusing on using human expertise and technological infrastructure to drive innovation — in the quarter. This plan aims to build strong relationships with small businesses through Wave and Block Advisors; develop Emerald Card as a consumer-centric, mobile-first solution for the underbanked; and make taxation faster and more personalized by integrating human expertise with digital tools.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.7 per share, suggesting a 16.6% decline on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for H&R Block this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

H&R Block has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

ICF International, Inc. ICFI reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results.

ICFI’s quarterly earnings per share of $1.7 (excluding 33 cents from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.2% and gained 7.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $512 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and increased 2.4% year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX posted impressive second-quarter 2024 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings (excluding 51 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.82 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8% and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $1.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and jumped 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.