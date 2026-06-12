How a Yahoo! Finance Error Sent QXO Stock to $200

Key Points

Small-cap and microcap reverse mergers have special risks associated with them.

The incident presents an opportunity for investors to prevent future exposure to such events.

10 stocks we like better than QXO ›

Reverse mergers in tiny public shells can offer months of legitimate opportunity, but bad data and retail frenzy can still send prices to absurd levels. See how the QXO (NYSE: QXO) spike unfolded, and what disciplined investors did, in the video below.

*This video was published on May 29, 2026.

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Should you buy stock in QXO right now?

Before you buy stock in QXO, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QXO wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

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Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Lou Whiteman has positions in QXO. Toby Bordelon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QXO. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.