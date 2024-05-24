How The Pieces Add Up: PBUS Targets $58

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco MSCI USA ETF (Symbol: PBUS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $57.81 per unit.

With PBUS trading at a recent price near $52.63 per unit, that means that analysts see 9.84% upside for this ETF looking through to the average analyst targets of the underlying holdings. Three of PBUS's underlying holdings with notable upside to their analyst target prices are Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), and Invitation Homes Inc (Symbol: INVH). Although SNA has traded at a recent price of $270.28/share, the average analyst target is 10.50% higher at $298.67/share. Similarly, NI has 10.40% upside from the recent share price of $28.08 if the average analyst target price of $31.00/share is reached, and analysts on average are expecting INVH to reach a target price of $38.10/share, which is 10.37% above the recent price of $34.52. Below is a twelve month price history chart comparing the stock performance of SNA, NI, and INVH:

Below is a summary table of the current analyst target prices discussed above:

Name Symbol Recent Price Avg. Analyst 12-Mo. Target % Upside to Target Invesco MSCI USA ETF PBUS $52.63 $57.81 9.84% Snap-On, Inc. SNA $270.28 $298.67 10.50% NiSource Inc. NI $28.08 $31.00 10.40% Invitation Homes Inc INVH $34.52 $38.10 10.37%

Are analysts justified in these targets, or overly optimistic about where these stocks will be trading 12 months from now? Do the analysts have a valid justification for their targets, or are they behind the curve on recent company and industry developments? A high price target relative to a stock's trading price can reflect optimism about the future, but can also be a precursor to target price downgrades if the targets were a relic of the past. These are questions that require further investor research.

