How Sezzle's AI and Open-Loop Strategy Could Power Its Next Phase

Sezzle Inc. SEZL is using artificial intelligence, open-loop payments and direct-to-consumer engagement to widen its role in consumer finance.



For investors, the question is whether these tools can support faster product development, lower operating friction and broader consumer usage without weakening credit discipline or execution quality.

Sezzle Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sezzle Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sezzle Inc. Quote

Sezzle Uses AI to Scale Operations

Sezzle has embedded artificial intelligence across customer support, underwriting, chargebacks, software development and business intelligence. The goal is to increase output while keeping expense growth below revenue growth.



Its AI support chatbot is already resolving roughly 60% to 70% of customer chats without escalation. Management also said AI is helping review chargebacks, improve support quality, expand access to company data and speed up engineering workflows.



AI-assisted coding is another part of the efficiency story. With up to around 80% of code AI-generated and then reviewed, Sezzle is using automation to shorten development cycles and support a broader product roadmap.

SEZL Broadens Open-Loop Card Usage

Sezzle’s open-loop and virtual-card strategy extends the platform beyond merchants that are directly integrated at checkout. That matters because broader acceptance can give consumers more ways to use Sezzle in everyday spending.



The company has also introduced a virtual card in Canada with select integrated merchants. Broader card acceptance could reduce reliance on new merchant onboarding over time, while merchants still remain an important source of customer acquisition.



This approach places SEZL in a competitive payments landscape that also includes Affirm Holdings AFRM, which offers pay-over-time options, including longer payment plans. PayPal Holdings PYPL is another relevant comparison because its digital wallet includes buy now, pay later options and broader consumer payment features.

Sezzle Targets Deeper Consumer Engagement

Sezzle’s engagement strategy is built around giving consumers more reasons to return to the platform. Subscription products, rewards and the Earn Tab are central to that model.



Since its June 2025 launch, the Earn Tab has generated 4.8 million visits. Consumers also showed a 55% increase in buy-now-pay-later conversion within 30 days of their first Earn Tab activity.



Those metrics support the idea of a self-reinforcing engagement loop. More visits can lift product discovery, while higher conversion can support repeat usage and stronger direct-to-consumer relationships.



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SEZL's Roadmap Extends Into Financial Services

The product roadmap is moving beyond traditional Pay-in-4. Sezzle has added Pay-in-5, enhanced longer-term lending, Sezzle Mobile and broader card-based usage, while also working on cash-flow management tools and checking or deposit accounts.



These offerings could move Sezzle closer to an everyday money platform. A wider set of products may deepen wallet share and create more frequent customer touchpoints than a checkout-only model.



The expansion also adds complexity. Pay-in-5 can support engagement, but it increased working capital in the first quarter of 2026. Regulatory milestones, funding needs and product launch timing remain watch items as Sezzle pushes further into financial services.

Sezzle’s Growth and Momentum Scores Stand Out

Sezzle’s emerging trends support a growth-oriented narrative, but the stock still depends on execution. AI efficiency, open-loop adoption and deeper engagement need to translate into durable earnings growth rather than simply a broader feature set.



SEZL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company also has a Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of A, which align with a favorable growth and momentum profile over the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Value Score of D keeps the valuation discussion in focus. Investors are paying for Sezzle’s growth trajectory, making the next phase less about the number of new products and more about whether those products can scale profitably.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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